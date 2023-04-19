The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Michael Robert McIntyre, 31, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with failure to appear in court. McIntyre was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Citations issued, Herman Joe Fairchild, 51, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Fairchild is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, 2023.
Cliftion E. Boader Jr., 65, of Nebo, was cited by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle, without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Boader is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Timothy Allen Ledford, 60, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle left of center and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ledford is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Mark Arling Lung, 55, of Erwin, Tenn., was cited by Detective J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Lung is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Jeffery Chad Ledford, 49, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective J. Masters for possession of drug paraphernalia. Ledford is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Melissa Diane Carmney, 40, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Renfro for operating a motor vehicle, without displaying a registration number plate. Carmney is scheduled to appear in court on May 3, 2023.
Kathleen Denise Mace, 48, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Mace is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Michael Shawn Stockton, 30, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a revoked registration number plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Stockton is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 18 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had seven inmate transports for this period.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 166 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had seven transports.
