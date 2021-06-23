The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Andrew Paul Jackson, 21, of 10 Grindstaff Lane in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with second failure to appear in court on felony probation violations. Jackson was issued a $45,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3, 2021.
Amber Nicole Black, 29, of 20 Octave Heights in Marion, was charged by Deputy M. Mylemon with misdemeanor defraud an alcohol/drug test. Black was issued a $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on June 21, 2021.
Billy Ray South, 38, of Lester Hollifield Rd. in Marion, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor failure to pay child support. South was issued a $9,912 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Johnny Bowman, 49, of 85 Maple Vista Lane in Newland, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with failure to pay child support. Bowman is scheduled to appear in court.
Courtney N. Ellison, 30, of 8043 US Hwy 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor warrants issued from McDowell County. Ellison was issued a secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on July 20, 2021.
Johnny Wayne Hoilman, 54, of 1081 Hughes Gap Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on second degree trespassing. Hoilman was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Ruby Tuesday Wheeler, 29, of 165 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with felony trafficking methamphetamine. Wheeler was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Monroe Hoyt Johnson Jr., 57, of 10860 Hwy. 226A in Little Switzerland, was charged by Deputy W, Hobson with warrants issued from Gaston County for violation of a protection order. Johnson was issued a secure hold and scheduled to appear in court on July 12, 2021.
James Edward Brown, 36, of 24 Wagon Master Lot No. 3 in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with failure to appear in Yancey County court for violation of a court order. Brown was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 22, 2021.
Citations issued, John David Mahoney, 30, of 65 Fairground St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as driver by the division of motor vehicles. Mahoney is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Phillip Ray Norman, 55, of 106 South Dale Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license was revoked. Norman is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Alvin Sisk, 33, of 271 Yancey St. in Marion, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license was revoked. Sisk is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Kasey Erick Cummines, age not given, of 2746 Innes Ln. in Maiden, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial liability required by law. Cummines is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Paul Whitney Frasier, 45, of 101 Veed Garland Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license was revoked. Frasier is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 41 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 143 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 15 prisoner transports for court and 4 inmate recorded transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.