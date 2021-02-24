The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lisa Silver, 52, of 284 Creed Pitman Rd. In Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny. Silver was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Shannon Wade Buchanan, 35, of 296 Crabtree Acres Rd. In Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor injury to personal property and communicating threats. Buchanan was issued a $3,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Eduardo Brown, 45, of 47 PE Drive in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor assault on a female. Brown was issued a secure 48 hours’ domestic violence hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Christina Brown, 39, of 47 PE Drive in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor assault and battery. Brown was issued a secure 48 hours’ domestic violence hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Andrew Peter Bierauer, 30, of 33 Pine Point in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with driving under the influence. Bierauer was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Joshua Randal Burleson, 43, of 20 Baxter Lane in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor larceny, injury to personal property, breaking and entering. Burleson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Megan Brittney Miller, 33, of 21 Rabbit Hop Road in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor second degree trespass and failure to appear on felony probation violations. Miller was issued a $11,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Pedro Duran Gonzalez, 32, of 583 Beaver Creek Rd. Apt. 13 in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic violations. Gonzalez was issued a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Citations issued, Beverly Rhodes Morrison, 37, of 50 Emerald Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan cited Morrison for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle and displaying a registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Morrison is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Rosa T. Gray, 33, of 228 Valley View Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Gray is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Candice Hollifield Ayala, 35, of 86 Vaughn Lane in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Ayala is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Heaven L. Umberger, 27, of 3528 Grape Vine Road in Marshall, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Umberger is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 137 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 10 inmate transport and 12 prisoner transports.
