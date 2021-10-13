The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brenda Whitson, 32, of Roan Acres Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor second degree trespass. Whitson is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Stephen Sparks, 52, of White Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor traffic violations. Sparks was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Marth Elizabeth Stamey, 37, of Louis Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Gunner with misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Stamey was issued a $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Karen Greene West, 46, of Green Ln. Ext. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Gunner with misdemeanor larceny. West was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Brett Gruden, 25, of Walnut Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Gunner with defraud a drug screen. Gruden was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Alan Buddy Mckeehan, 37, of Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court, second occurrence. Mckeehan was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Michael Eugene Byrd, 47, of Wagon Master in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Byrd was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Isaac T. Ollis, 35, of Blevins Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of up to half-ounce of marijuana. Ollis was issued a $13,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Joshua Randal Burleson, 43, of Baxter Lane in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with violation of a court order. Burleson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Joshua Jacob Hicks, 34, of Flat Springs Rd. in Elk Park, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with misdemeanor probation violations issued by Avery County. Hicks was issued a secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28, 2021.
Citations issued, Jamie Allen Ledford, 26, of US 221 North in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and displaying a fictitious number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Ledford is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Matthew Trull, 26, of Hwy. 226 North in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicles and displaying a registration number plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Trull is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Candace Nicole Greene, 37, of Barnyard Ln. in Burnsville, was cited by Captain R.V. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Greene is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27, 2021.
Anthony Lee Braswell, 53, of Blue Ridge in Fairview, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Braswell is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 48 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 189 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports for court.
