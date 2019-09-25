The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cody Sebastain Miller, 28, of 711 Pond Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor assault and battery by Det. S. Hughes. Miller was issued a $3,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Patrick Scott Gouge, 50, of 1608 Anji Ct. in High Point, was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, issued by High Point Police Department, by Lt. Det. C. Hobson. He is scheduled to appear in Guilford County on Oct. 15, 2019.
Christopher Bo McCanless, 34, of 55 Twin Oaks Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged with probation violations. He was issued two days confinement in McDowell County Jail.
Rocky Joe Fisher, 37, of 958 Brushy Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor resisting a public officer by Deputy W. Hobson. Fisher was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Mary Anne Duposki, of 2187 Hughes Gap Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a government official, resisting a public officer carrying a concealed gun and driving while impaired by Deputy R. Bishop. Duposki was issued an $8,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Alan Denilson Espino Garcia, 20, of 9360 Hwy. 80 in Bakersville, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. by Deputy R. Bishop. Garcia was issued a $4,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Vicki Lynn Shealy, 55, of 99 Quartz Ridge Road in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear on driving while impaired and driving with license revoked by Deputy S. Davis. Shealy was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Citations issued — Jose Luis Baquino, 40, of 55 Green Street Loop in Marion was cited for operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license by Deputy Bishop. Baquino is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
James Jermey Clark, 42, of Hogan’s Creek Road in Carthage, Tenn., was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license by Deputy T. Silvers. Clark is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Charles Frank Hill, 45, of 81 Golf Drive in Spruce Pine, was cited for driving with license revoked by Deputy T. Silvers. Hill is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 23, 2019.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 41 inmates in McDowell County Jail.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 116 calls for service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.