The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jeffery Chad Ledford, 46, of 60 Claude Garland Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Ledford was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Timothy William Hyder, 28, of 573 Golf Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with misdemeanor carrying concealed gun. Hyder was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Jamie Ellis Waycaster, 42, of 11 Evans St. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor failure to appear in Yancey County. Waycaster is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3, 2020.
Francisco Javier Hurtado Juarez, 51, of 33 Wagon Master Trailer Park in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Juarez was issued a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Travis Lee Styles, 43, of 277 Forest Fisher Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson arrested Styles for misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic related offenses. He was issued $1,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1, 2020.
Heather Janelle Ingram, 32 of 94 Hughes Gap Rd., Bakersville, NC. Chief Deputy J. Sparks with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Ingram was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Ernest Edward Riddle, 38, of 94 Hughes Gap Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violations. Riddle was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14, 2020.
Willie Boyd Adkins, 43, of 94 Hughes Gap Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Chief Deputy J. Sparks with felony statutory sex offense with child less than 15 years old. Adkins was issued a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
David Michael Moore, 45, of 12 Cliff Buchanan Rd., in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. Moore was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Brando Vincent Hoilman, 24, of 92 Cliff Buchanan Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. Hoilman was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Johnny Wayne Hoilman, 53, of 575 Golf Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Hoilman was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2020.
Daniel Wayne Ward, 38, of 2963 Three Mile Hwy. in Newland, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with failure to appear in court on felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, misdemeanor traffic violations. Ward was issued a $77,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Citations issued, Juan Rodriguez-Murillo, 36, of 416 Pine Swamp Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle. Rodriguez-Murillo is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Catarino Rosa-Valdes, 47, of 137 Red Maple Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle. Rosa-Valdez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Marvin Samuel, 37, of 644 Long Shoals Rd. in Arden, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle. Samuel is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Johnny Darrell Gouge, 59, of 470 Gouge Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Gouge is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Larry Dale Parker, 49, of 44 Backside Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with drivers’ license revoked. Parker is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Eric Andrew Webster, 21, of 80 River View Mobile Home Park in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for possess drug paraphernalia and possess less than 0.5 oz. of marijuana. Webster is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Felisha Ann Craig, 33, of 1881 State Hwy. 197S in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle and possessing and displaying a registration plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Craig is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 41 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 165 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had eight inmate transports and four prisoner transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.