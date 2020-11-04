The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Billy James McKinney, 46, of 1675 Roan Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor communicating threats. McKinney was issued a $4,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Anthony Sean Bullock, 30, of 350 US 19E South in Newland, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor failure to appear in Avery County Court on traffic related offenses.. Bullock was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18, 2020.
Kendrick Schwarting, 30, of Morganton, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in Yancey and Madison counties on traffic-related offenses. Schwarting was issued a $250 bond for Yancey County and $300 bond for Madison County.
Cody A. Metcalf, 28, of 46 Triple J Park in Marion, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses and probation violations. Metcalf was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Jessica Dawn Morgan, 32, of 918 Dale Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Morgan was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Citations issued, Brandon Dion Johnson, 43, of 331 Fox Den Lane in Spruce Pine, was cited by Captain R.V. Wiseman for possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 31 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 143 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had nine inmate transports and eight prisoner transports for court.
