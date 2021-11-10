The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Daniel Lewis Benfield, 41, of Sullins Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with failure to pay child support. Benfield was issued a $125 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3, 2021.
Raymond David Garland, 33, of Old Hwy. 226 in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses and defrauding drug/alcohol screen test. Garland was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29, 2021.
Nicholas Rafael Felipe, 41, of Upper Grindstaff Trl. Park in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses and misdemeanor child abuse. Felipe was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2021.
Joshua Keith Ollis, 37, of Hwy. 80 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on felony drug charges and misdemeanor probation violations. Ollis was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Andrew Oneal Green, 41, of Green Cove Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor drug charges. Green was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2021.
Holly Marie Gouge, 38, of Laurel Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with driving with license revoked. Gouge was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17, 2021.
Stephen Sparks, 52, of White Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear on court on traffic-related offenses. Sparks was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2021.
Citations issued, Myron Stacy Hall, 58, of Hwy. 226 South in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Hall is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Sabastian Alonzo Sanchez, 31, of Summit Ave. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed by the division of motor vehicles. Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 43 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 174 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had seven prisoner transports for court.
