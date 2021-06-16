The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Shannon Buchanan, 35, of 11 White Oak Crossing in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor assault and communicating threats. Buchanan was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Justin Johnson, 32, of 331 Fox Den Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in McDowell County Court. Johnson was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 30, 2021.
Tyler James Harvey, 31, of 3596 Hwy. 261 in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with misdemeanor assault on a female. Harvey was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Brandon Ray Lowery, 37, of Peppers Creek Rd. in Marion, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Lowery was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2, 2021.
John Stephen Brock, 38, of 208 Hickory Shore Dr. in Newport, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with warrants issued by Carteret County. Brock was issued a $3,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Citations issued, John David Mahoney, 30, of 65 Fairground St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as driver by the division of motor vehicles. Mahoney is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Douglas Joe Metcalf, of 83 Country and Towne Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Metcalf is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Courtney Ellison, 30, of 19 Yogi Bear Rd. in Old Fort, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without the providing the financial responsibility required by law. Ellison is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Chelsea Elisabeth Reagan, 32, of 116 Wynnbrook Dr. in Hendersonville, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle without the providing the financial responsibility required by law. Reagan is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Shannon Lee Riddle, 42, of 40 Charlie Mac Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Riddle is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Alberto Hernandez, 24, of 1236 Huntdale, Rd. in Green Mountain, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired, misdemeanor possession of less than 0.5 oz. of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on July 28, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 41 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 188 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 8 prisoner transports for court.
