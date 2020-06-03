The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles R. Brown, 54, of 46 May Dr. in Nebo, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Daniel Wayne Ward, 37, of 2963 Three Mile Hwy. in Newland, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony flee/elude arrest, misdemeanor possess/sell non-tax PD alcohol, driving with license revoked, reckless driving-wanton disregard and driving while impaired. Ward has issued a $31,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Johnny Darrell Gouge, 59, of 470 Gouge Cove Road in Bakersville, was charged by duputies with felony possession of Methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation, He was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020
Kindle Garland Byrd, 48, of 1044 Sandy Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor break and entering. Byrd was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Cody A. Mosley, 33, of 135 Bluff View in Bakersville was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor break and entering. Mosley was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Justin Lemie Roberts, 31, of 244 Riley’s Drive in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor assault inflict serious injury. Roberts was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Citations issued, Christopher Shawn Murphy, 50, of 284 Cat Pillow Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle without insurance coverage. Murphy is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Brandon Jarrett, 22, of 55 Wagon Master, Lot 2, in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with license revoked. Jarrett is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Amanda Phelps, 32, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for driving with license revoked and failure to display vehicle registration. Phelps is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
William Christopher Sojka, 26, of 54 Clover Leaf Lane in Marion, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for driving with a revoked license. Sojka is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 152 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had seven prisoner transports.
