The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Clifford Gauge Crain, 28, of 22 Stonewood Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged with Felony Assault inflict serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault inflict serious injury with a minor present, misdemeanor interfere emergency communications, misdemeanor communicating threats & misdemeanor child abuse by Detective A. Beam. Crain was issued a secure 48 hours hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Richard A Mayers, 57, of 244 Old NC 226 in Spruce Pine, was charged with outstanding warrants by Deputy J. Masters. Mayers was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21, 2020.
Quatravis Martel Martin, 31, of 266 Crabtree Acres in Spruce Pine, was charged with outstanding warrants by Deputy J. Masters. Martin was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 21, 2020.
Katlyn Nicole Stewart, 30, of 345 Fairground St. Apt. E-9 in Spruce Pine, was charged with outstanding warrants for Burke County. Stewart was issued a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2020.
Krista Danielle Rainey, 31, of 234 Red Dirt Rd. in Newland, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor school attendance law violations by Deputy M. Hylemon. Rainey was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19, 2020.
Yvonne Juanita Block, 62, of 302 Fairground St. Apt. AA, in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor probation violations. Block was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Rodney H. Sanders, 54, of 1531 Royce St. in Morganton, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor communicating threats by Deputy M. Hylemon. Sanders was issued $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Jeremiah Jason Jones, 40, of 1410 Razor Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on misdemeanor assault on a female by Deputy M. Hylemon. Jones was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2020.
Ashley Marie Wheeler, 27, of 56 Woody Dr. in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear on felony possession of methamphetamine & misdemeanor child abuse charges by Deputy M. Hylemon. Wheeler was issued a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Bradley Ryan McCall, 29, of 7466 US 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on driving with license revoked by Deputy W. Hobson. McCall was issued a $1,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2020.
Janie Murphy, 39, of 15 Crabtree Acres in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting concealment of goods by Deputy W. Hobson. Murphy was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Andrew Jackson, 20, of 232 Sierra Dr. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor probation violations by Deputy T. Gunner. Jackson was issued a two-day confinement.
Citations issued, Carl Anthony Jones, 30, of 16 Robertson Rd. in Burnsville, was cited for expired registration by Deputy D. Buchanan. Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Rosa Guerrero, 33, of 194 Jacks Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license by Lieutenant D. Holmes. Guerrero is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 38 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 148 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had nine prisoner transports.
The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dakota Ray Hughes, 26, of 9 Weatherman in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, harassing phone calls and failure to appear in court on traffic violations by Deputy D. LaPlante. Hughes was issued 48 hours’ secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Regina Susan Salts, 45, of 2498 NC Hwy 261N in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear in court, out of county by Deputy J. Masters. Salts was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Buncombe County.
Raymond Kelly Buchanan Jr., 34, of 422 Pumpkin Patch in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female by Deputy M. Hylemon. Buchanan was issued 48 hours’ secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Jerry Mitchell Banks, 51, of 249 Upper Cub Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with habitual felon, out of county by Deputy W. Hobson. Banks is scheduled to appear in Yancey County court on Jan. 15, 2020.
Lonnie Mack Davis Jr., 46, of 418 Broad Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia by Deputy D. Buchanan. Davis was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
David Banks Wright, age unknown, of 680 Christian Creek Rd. in Swannanoa, was taken into custody by Deputy S. Davis took from Iredell County for failure to appear in court on traffic violations. Wright was issued $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Citations issued, Stephanie Pendergrass, 53, of 6961 NC 261 in Bakersville, was cited for operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license and no vehicle insurance by Deputy T. Silvers. Pendergrass is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Kimberly Hall, 41, of 54 Twin Oaks Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited for possession of marijuana less than 0.5 oz by Deputy R. Bishop. Hall is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 73 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had no court transports due to the holiday week and seven prisoner transports.
