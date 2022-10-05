The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rachel Lutz, 39, of Goldsboro, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lutz was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Ronnie Lee Watson, Jr., 40, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violations. Watson was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7, 2022.
Cody Scott Lyons, 31, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violations. Lyons was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7, 2022.
David Anthony Wiseman, 41, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to pay child support. Wiseman was issued a $189 bond.
Seth Dewitt Winn, 41, of Goldsboro, was charged by Detective J. Masters with misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Winn was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Johnny Darrell Gouge, 61, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman for felony probation violations. Gouge was issued a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7, 2022.
William Codey Harris, 31, of Plumtree, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court. Harris was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Dakota Todd Burnette, 21, of Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Burnette was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, 2022.
Joseph Wayne Riddle, 38, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy A. Duncan with out of jurisdiction warrants. Riddle was issued a $14,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Citations issued, Savanna Leigh McConnell, 22, of Claremont, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. McConnell is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Itsis Gutierrez, 25, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle, without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Gutierrez is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Stefan Cole Westall, 37, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Renfro for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to expired and without having the vehicle inspected by the division of motor vehicles. Westall is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 28 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 160 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 transports.
