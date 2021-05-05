The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jeremy Chad Honeycutt, 43, of 1081 Hughes Gap Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on second degree trespass. He was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Joshua Randal Burleson, 43, of 20 Baxter Lane in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violation. Burleson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 24, 2021.
Kyleigh Wilson, 20, of 93 Meadow View Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with two counts of misdemeanor assault government official and resisting public officer. Wilson was issued a $12,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Tony R. Brady, 52, of 6994 US Hwy 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective A. Beam with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor assault on a female. Brady was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Corey Bailey, 32, of 261 Walnut Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor violation of a court order. Bailey was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Kristal Gale Carver, 43, of 141 Maple Ln. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with three counts of misdemeanor simple assault. Carver was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Evan Vaughn Trice, 34, of 1801 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on felony breaking and entering. Trice was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Johnny Cano-Pile, 19, of 135 Fortner Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor traffic violations. Cano-Pile was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Citations issued, No citations were issued by deputies for this period.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 29 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 107 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had eight prisoner transports for court.
