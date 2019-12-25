The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jason McKinney, 41, of 1675 Atty John Peterson Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to pay child support by Detective C. Hobson. McKinney was issued a $13,051 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22, 2020.
Citations issued, None.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 37 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 182 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office transported 13 inmates for scheduled court appearances and four prisoner transports.
