The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cody A. Mosley, 33, of Perkins Way, in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with two counts of felony larceny of a choice in action, two counts of felony forgery of instrument and four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. Moseley was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Michael Lynn Robinson II, 26, of homeless, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor drug charges. Robinson was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Crystal Elizabeth Newman, 46, of 20 Kyle Ln. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with misdemeanor larceny. Newman was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Johnny Wayne Hoilman, 53, of 622 Cub Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor probation violations. Hoilman was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Kevin Gordon Elliott, 50, of 1073 Grants Mountain in Marion, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with misdemeanor second degree trespass and misdemeanor impersonate law enforcement. Elliott was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Stephen Hensley, 59, of 341 Fairground St. Apt. E3, in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with failure to appear in Mitchell County, Buncombe County and Yancey County courts on misdemeanor traffic violations. Hensley was issued a $4,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Mitchell County court on Nov. 4, 2020, Buncombe County court on Nov. 6, 2020, and Yancey County court on Nov. 5, 2020.
Brad Eric Gager, 41, of 351 Simmons Ridge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while subject to an impairing substance. Gager was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Citations issued, Beverly Stewart Morrison, 37, of 218 Sparks Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and displaying a registration plate knowing the same to be fictions. Morrison is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Dakota Todd Burnette, 19, of 441 Green St. Loop in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of vehicles of North Carolina. Burnette is scheduled to appear on court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Cassidy Sky Bailey, 20, of 771 Deep Gap Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and displaying a registration plate knowing the same to be fictions. Bailey is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Joshua David Hoilman, 46, of Hwy. 261 in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Josh Brandon Pritchard, 36, of 21 Wild Rose Dr. in Marion, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s license was revoked. Pritchard is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 32 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 165 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had four inmate transports and seven prisoner transports for court.
