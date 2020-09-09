The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nicholas Guy Robinson Jr., 33, of 55 Twin Oaks Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with failure to appear in Madison County Court. Robinson, Jr. was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23, 2020.
Taylor Denise Roberts, 22, of 130 Furnace Hill Ct. in Erwin, Tenn., was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent manufacture sell deliver Schedule IV, misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Robert Lee Gillis, 24, of Mack Sneyd Rd. in Unicoi, Tenn., was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent manufacture sell deliver Schedule IV, misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gillis was issued an $8,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Mark Edward Barnett, 38, of 147 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barnett was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Emily Beth Cantrell, 28, of 37 Wagon Master #3 in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in court on traffic related offenses. Cantrell was issued a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Melinda Jane Ledford, 27, of 1719 Humpback Mountain Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny. Ledford was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Kevin Eugene Peterson, 32, of 615 Rocky Springs Heights in Burnsville, was charged by Bakersville Police Chief J. Ramsey with failure to appear in court for traffic related offenses. Peterson was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Citations issued, Richard Hill, 43, of 50 McClure Ln. in Walterboro, SC, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicle. Hill is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Alan Denilson Garcia, 21, of 9360 NC 80 in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicle. Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Summer Broadbent Carpenter, 42, of 54 Crabtree Woods Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicle. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Shinshon Ben Welch, 35, of 387 New Mountain High Pky. in Green Mountain, was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for operating a motor with license revoked. Welch is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
William Robert Garner, 47, of 301 Heaton St. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for simple possession of marijuana less than 0.5 oz. and possession of paraphernalia. Garner is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Michael E Omara, 56, of 14505 Ballantyne Lake Rd. in Charlotte, was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Omara is schedule to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Joseph Acuff, 57, of 239 Balsam Ave, Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Acuff is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 159 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 prisoner transports and seven inmate transports for court.
