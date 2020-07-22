The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Conway Lee Blackburn, 26, of 99 Hot Rod Lane Apt. 1 in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor simple assault and communicating threats. Blackburn was issued a $2,500 bond, placed in 48 hours’ secure hold and scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Robert Arron Wise, 27, of 2199 Henson Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged by Mitchell County Detectives and Deputies with felony larceny of motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance, felony sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Wise was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Ronnie Lee Watson Jr., 38, of 11 Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Detectives and deputies with felony larceny of motor vehicle. Watson was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Justin David Self, 23, of 19 Riverview Trailer Park in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Self was issued $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Benjamin Ethan Tipton, 30, of 2240 Whitson Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Tipton was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Michael Paul Russel, 43, of 2052 Sugar Hill Rd. in Marion, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Russel was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Citations issued, Vanessa Faith Teems, 57, of 500 Mill Timber Creek Rd. in Newland, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with license revoked. Teems is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Robert Neal Peterson, 54, of 532 Guice Rd. in Saluda, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for possession of open alcoholic beverage inside the passenger area of motor vehicle. Peterson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Justin David Self, 23, 19 Riverview Trailer Park in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for displaying fictitious license plate. Self is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 37 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 168 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had seven prisoner transport and nine inmate transports for court.
