The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Carrie Dawn Duncan, 30, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony possession of marijuana. Duncan was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Johnathan Travis Beam, 43, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with failure to pay child support. Beam was issued a $1,800 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 27, 2022.
Andrew Oneil Greene, 42, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant J. Holmes with felony possession of methamphetamine. Greene was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Citations issued, Cody William Crowder, 30, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. Crowder is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Christopher Nash, 33, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle by traveling left to center. Nash is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
William Eric Avery, 55, of Nebo, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor while displaying a revoked registration number plate, knowing the same to be revoked, and possession of less than 0.5 oz. of marijuana. Avery is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Morgan-leigh Thibodeaux Ingram, 29, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Ingram is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Jose Luna-Ambrosio, 34, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicles and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Luna-Ambrosio is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Randy Darral Bowers, 36, of West Jefferson, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Bowers is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Buster Shane Garland, 40, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicles. Garland is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 25 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 142 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 5 transports.
