The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Clifford Ali Biddix, 23, of 86 Wagon Master No. 2, in Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with Felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor contributing to delinquency of a minor. Biddix was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12, 2020.
Christopher Bo McCanless, 35, of 55 Twin Oaks Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputies with misdemeanor probation violations. McCanless was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9, 2020.
Citations issued, Clifford Ali Biddix, 23, of 86 Wagon Master No. 2 in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with license revoked and failing to travel in the right lane of traffic. Biddix is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Melissa Darlene Johnson, 39, of 124 Fleming Ave. in Marion, was cited by Lieutenant D. Holmes for driving with license revoked. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on April 8, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 46 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 146 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had nine documented prisoner transports and 11 court transports.
