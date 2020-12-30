The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Krista Daniella Rainey, 32, of 262 Walnut Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with misdemeanor child support. Rainey was issued a $920 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10, 2021.
Matthew Dennis Coffey, 33, of 214 Rock House Rd. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor child support. Coffey was issued a $13,136 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10, 2021.
Citations issued, Elena Aaron Ledford, 35, of 206 Valley View Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license was revoked. Ledford is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Brittany Megan Miller, 33, of 76 Summer Downs in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license was revoked. Miller is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Cody A Bailey, 29, of 262 Walnut Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Bailey is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Jose Velazquez Sanchez, 36, of 464 Golf Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicles and failing to stop a duly erected red light. Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 32 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 110 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had two inmate transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.