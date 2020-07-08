The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Michael Chrisawn, 43, of 340 Double Island Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony forgery of endorsement, felony identity theft, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting public officer, traffic driving with license revoked. Chrisawn was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Gregory Boston, 75, of 184 Boston Hill Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Boston was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Tina Gaye Burleson, 55, of 854 Sullins Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Detective A. Beam with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Burleson was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Aught Putman, 38, of Beans Creek Rd. in Bakersville was charged by Deputy J. Masters with felony flee to elude, felony assault with a deadly weapon government official, misdemeanor assault government official/employ, two misdemeanor counts of resisting public officer, misdemeanor damage to personal property, misdemeanor injury to personal property, reckless driving to endanger, drive left to center and driving while impaired. Putman was issued a $84,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Citations issued, Joshua Phillip White, 37, of 97 Delpha Rd. in Bakersville was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for driving with license revoked. White is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Calvin Marcus Hughes, 48, of 459 Vaughn Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for driving without driver’s license. Hughes is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Jennifer Buchanan Brinkley, 41, of 211 Fairground St. Apt. C-11, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for expired registration. Brinkley is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Hoke Junior Benfield, 63, of 199 Hoke Benfield Rd. in Newland, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for expired registration and fictitious license plate. Brinkley is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Christian Jarrett Pritchard, 23, of 219 Fair Haven Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to register the vehicle with the Division of Motor Vehicles. Pritchard is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Artemio Garcia Carrillo, of 214 Fox Run Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. Carrillo is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Sherry Lomp, 48, of 114 Hwy 226 N. in Bakersville, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for driving with license revoked. Lomp is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Dillon Wayne Ayers, 26, of 377 Murdock Rd. in Bakersville was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Ayers is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 33 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 181 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 10 prisoner transports and nine inmate transports for court.
