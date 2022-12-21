The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Darren Hughes, 33, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with possession of tobacco by inmate. Hughes was issued a secured bond and scheduled to appear in court.
Rachel Stancil, 36, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with outstanding order for arrest on two counts of failure to appear on charges of two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony probation violation, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony conditional discharge. Stancil was issued a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2023.
Morgan Edgar Huffman, 35, of Newland, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in court and orders for arrests. Huffman was issued a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 11, 2023.
Robert Michael McIntyre, 31, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with injury to personal property. McIntyre was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Citations issued, Christopher Ryan Burleson, 34, of Marion, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for operating a motor vehicle, without having in effect the financial responsibility required by law. Burleson is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Hugo Roman Ramirez, 22, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Ramirez is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 19 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 168 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 5 transports and 5 inmates transported to NC Department of Adult Correctional.
