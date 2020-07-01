The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stephen Hoilman, 40, of 1518 Hwy 261 in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant J. Holmes with misdemeanor communicating threats, misdemeanor assault and battery. Hoilman was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Erin Nicole Prince, 25, of 3273 South 221 in Marion, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Prince was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Grant Lawrence Handzlik, 45, of 42 Baird Rd. in Mars Hill, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor misuse of 911 System. He was issued a $2,500 bond, sentenced to 30 days confinement for contempt of court, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Citations issued, Ashley Nicole Corbin, 35, of 48 Poppy Drive in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for possession of suboxone strips. Corbin is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Ashley Nicole Corbin, 35, of Poppy Drive in Burnsville, was cited by Captain R. Wiseman for driving with license revoked. Corbin is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Ernest Eugene Jones, 39, of 59 Greenwood Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant J. English for operating a vehicle without driver’s license. Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2020.
Malinda Ledford, of 90 George McKinney Cir. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with license revoked. Ledford is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 42 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 181 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six prisoner transports and 13 inmate transports for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.