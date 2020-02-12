The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Andrew Eric Presnell, of 263 Burnsville School Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy Gunter with driving after consuming alcohol while less than 21 years of age and consuming alcohol by 19/20 years old. Presnell was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Sarah Anne Price, 29, of Spruce Pine, was taken into custody by Lieutenant S. Davis from Buncombe County for misdemeanor probation violations. Price was issued $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9, 2020.
Jonathan Kane Brown, no age given, of 44 Salamander Ridge in Green Mountain, was taken into custody by Lieutenant S. Davis from Buncombe County for failure to appear in court on driving while impaired, driving with license revoked and traffic violations. Brown was surrendered by bond forfeiture notice.
Richard Honley Roberts, 78, of 11 Rockledge Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson on warrants issued by Alcohol Law Enforcement for two counts of misdemeanor gambling. Roberts was issued $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Trenton Lee Gouge, 43, of 134 Boston Hill Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. Gouge was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Jessica Boone Elliott, 37, of 124 Oak Dale Drive in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson for misdemeanor interference with electronic monitor device and probation violations. Elliott was issued a $6,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Kendra Page Callahan, 32, of 97 Marble Mine Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Callahan was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Jeremy Hensley, 36, of 105 Walter Thomas Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with misdemeanor Larceny. Hensley was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Austin Denver Gill, 33, of 730 Rock Creek Rd. in Erwin, Tenn., was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with Felony Offenses against the public safety and failure to appear in Madison County Court for felony possession of methamphetamine. Gill was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Citations issued, Emily Elizabeth Hughes, 31, of 134 Hattie Williams Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for failing to stop at a duly erected stop sign. Hughes is scheduled to appear in court on March 11, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 41 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 95 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 19 prisoner transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.