The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dakota Ray Hughes, 26, of 9 Weatherman in Spruce Pine, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, harassing phone calls and failure to appear in court on traffic violations by Deputy D. LaPlante. Hughes was issued 48 hours’ secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Regina Susan Salts, 45, of 2498 NC Hwy 261N in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear in court, out of county by Deputy J. Masters. Salts was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Buncombe County.
Raymond Kelly Buchanan Jr., 34, of 422 Pumpkin Patch in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female by Deputy M. Hylemon. Buchanan was issued 48 hours’ secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Jerry Mitchell Banks, 51, of 249 Upper Cub Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with habitual felon, out of county by Deputy W. Hobson. Banks is scheduled to appear in Yancey County court on Jan. 15, 2020.
Lonnie Mack Davis Jr., 46, of 418 Broad Branch Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia by Deputy D. Buchanan. Davis was issued a $12,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
David Banks Wright, age unknown, of 680 Christian Creek Rd. in Swannanoa, was taken into custody by Deputy S. Davis took from Iredell County for failure to appear in court on traffic violations. Wright was issued $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Citations issued, Stephanie Pendergrass, 53, of 6961 NC 261 in Bakersville, was cited for operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license and no vehicle insurance by Deputy T. Silvers. Pendergrass is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Kimberly Hall, 41, of 54 Twin Oaks Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited for possession of marijuana less than 0.5 oz by Deputy R. Bishop. Hall is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 73 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had no court transports due to the holiday week and seven prisoner transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.