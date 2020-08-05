The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Matthew Seth Peterson, 26, of 1571 Brummets Creek Rd. in Green Mountain, was charged by Lieutenant J.D. Holmes with misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of concealed weapon. Peterson was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Johnny Wayne Hoilman, 53, of 73 Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Detective A. Beam with misdemeanor assault on a female. Hoilman was issued a domestic violence 48 hours’ secure hold, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Citations issued, Aaron Lee Pearson, 26, of 190 Triple J. Trailer Park in Marion, was cited by Detective A. Beam for operating a vehicle with revoked drivers’ license, without having full force and effect the financial responsibility required by law and displaying a fictitious license plate. Pearson is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Kacey Ann Willis, 29, of 43 Lynn Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for displaying a fictitious license plate. Willis is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Devin O’Six, 21, of Hoilman Hill Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving a vehicle on a highway when the vehicle is not registered with the division of motor vehicles and operating a vehicle with revoked drivers’ license, without having full force and effect the financial responsibility required by law. O’Six is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Donald Brian McNelly, 46, of 2459 Tattertown Loop in Nebo, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a vehicle with revoked drivers’ license. McNelly is scheduled to appear in court on Sept, 2, 2020.
Cody Ray Mays, 31, of 680 Eller Rd. in Mountain City, Tenn., was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving a vehicle on a highway when the vehicle is not registered with the division of motor vehicles, operating a vehicle with revoked drivers’ license, without having full force and effect the financial responsibility required by law and displaying a fictitious license plate. Mays is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Megan Miller, 32, of 79 Summer Downs in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with revoked drivers’ license. Miller is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 31 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 172 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had four prisoner transport and six inmate transports for court.
