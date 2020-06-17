The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Larry Dean Ollis, of 499 Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant J. Holmes with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property. Ollis was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Timothy Ledford, 43, of Cane Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant D. Holmes with failure to pay child support. Ledford was issued a $11,710.40 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24, 2020.
Vanessa Jackson, 28, of 63 Greenberry Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny. Jackson was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 30, 2020.
Paige Elizabeth Powell, 55, of 36 Walnut Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny. Powell was issued a $50 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18, 2020.
Aught Putman, 39, of 1079 Beans Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputies with misdemeanor child abuse. Putman was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Citations issued: Melvin Woodrow Wilson, 35, of 4070 Shane Dr. in Morganton, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for driving with license revoked and displaying a fictitious registration. Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Jamie Ellis Waycaster, 41, of 11 Evans Street in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy Z., Huskins for driving with license revoked. Waycaster is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Joseph Jay Acuff, 57, of 307W Fisher Street in Salisbury, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for driving with license revoked. Acuff is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Destiny Dawn Davis, 23, of 2000 Halls Chapel Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for driving with license revoked. Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Sharon D. Stallings, 44, of 1323 Wing Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Detective A. Beam for operating a vehicle with a fictitious tag. Stallings is scheduled to appear in court on July 1, 2020.
Dallas Coleman Church, 28, of 110 Oakdale, Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a vehicle with expired registration. Church is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 5, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 40 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 150 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 prisoner transport and 16 inmate transports for court.
