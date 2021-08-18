The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Matthew Tom Errickson, 29, of Seven Mile Ridge Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in Mitchell County court on felony methamphetamine charges and felony probation violations issued by Yancey County. Errickson was issued a total bond of $40,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Megan Brittany Miller, 33, of Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Miller was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2021.
James Brandon Thomas, 35, of Vein Mtn., Rd. in Marion, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with driving with license revoked. Thomas was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Christopher Andrew McMahan, 32, of Territory Ln. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon. McMahan was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear on court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Citations issued, Phillip Daniel Villanueva, of Washington Ave. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a revoked registration number plate, knowing the same to be revoked. Villanueva is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2021.
Rebecca Rae Hoilman, 41, of Roan Acres Dr. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s drivers’ license was revoked. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 46 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 166 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 19 prisoner transports for court.
