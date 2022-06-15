The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Joshua Randal Burleson, 44, of Burnsville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Burleson was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Citations issued, Joshua Randal Burleson, 44 of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license, an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired and possession of marijuana. Burleson is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Johnny Dean Wise, 59, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Wise is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 28 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 139 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 transports.
