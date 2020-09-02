The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cristobal Sanchez-Lopez, 33, of 111 Wooly Worm Dr. in Green Mountain, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor fail to heed to blue lights and sirens and misdemeanor child abuse. Sanchez-Lopez was issued $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Kevin Junior Hank McGrew, 25, of 3105 Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputies with felony probation violations. McGrew was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Joe Ray Hughes, of 121 Emerald Ln. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in Iredell County Court on drug related offenses. Hughes was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21, 2020.
Dana Marie Waycaster, 35, of 461 Ewart Wilson Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony possession methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia x2, failure to appear in McDowell County Court on drug related offenses and failure to appear in Yancey County Court on drug and traffic related offenses. Waycaster was issued a $15,250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2, 2020.
Benny Lee Phillips, 41, of 57 Dan Lane, in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with failure to pay child support. Phillips was issued a $17,701 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 9/23/2020.
Ethan McKinney, 34, of 466 Deer Park Lake Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with failure to pay child support. He was issued $4,029 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23, 2020.
Citations issued, Mark Edward Barnett, 38, of 147 Squirrel Creek Rd. in Newland, was cited by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Barnett is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Jesse Brady King, 27, of 1680 Hendersonville Rd. in Asheville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. King is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Alicia Marie Bolt, 33, of 1089 Buresway Drive in Salisbury, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Bolt is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Anthony Sean Bullock, 30, of 531 West Morgan St., in Raleigh, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, less than half an ounce, operating a motor vehicle with license revoked, drive on a street or highway, when the vehicle is not registered with the division of motor vehicle and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Bullock is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Alvin Clawson, 48, of 729 Oak Ave. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked, without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by law and display registration number plate knowing the same to be fictitious. Clawson is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Samuel Van Grindstaff, 34, of 75 Jakes Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with license revoked. Grindstaff is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Dawn Hoyle, 37, of 704 Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for displaying a registration plate knowing the same to fictitious and without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicles. Hoyle is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Cristobal Sanchez-Lopez, 33, of 111 Wooly Worm Dr. in Green Mountain, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for consume an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and transporting a passenger 16 or less years of age without having the passenger in a seatbelt x2. Sanchez-Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Lyndsey Danielle McClellean, 35, of 137 Duncan Loop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Captain R.V. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle without being a licensed driver by the division of motor vehicle. McClellean is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Vincent Owen Hudson, 57, of 174 Hamburg Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force and effect the financial responsibility required by law and without displaying thereon a current approved inspection certificate.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 28 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 392 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had seven inmate transports for court.
