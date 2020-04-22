The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Phillip Kalum Franklin, 31, of 480 Upper Hanging Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with misdemeanor second degree trespass and injury to personal property. Franklin was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Citations issued, Derek Edward Carpenter, 36, of 349 Fairground St. Apt. E 21 in Spruce Pine was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for driving with license revoked and expired registration. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Johnathan Bailey, 21, of 561 Deyton Rd. in Bakersville,was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for careless and reckless driving. Bailey is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 121 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office 2 prisoner transports.
