The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ernest J. Simmons, 51, of 400 North Centennial St. in High Point, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with felony forgery of an instrument and attempted uttering. Simmons was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Damion Hoilman, 23, of 2100 Hwy 261 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with misdemeanor damage to personal property. Hoilman was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Citations issued, Richard Todd Edwards, 43, of 189 Feldspar St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for misdemeanor possession of less than 0.5 oz. of marijuana. Edwards is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Eric William Bradley, 52, of 3823 Cane Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Bradley is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 32 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 119 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had one inmate transport.
