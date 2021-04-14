The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
David Michael Moore, 46, of 12 Cliff Buchanan Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor trespassing. Moore is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Shannon Watts, 19, of 3173 Hwy 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with Felony Statutory Rape of a child less than 15 years old. Watts was issued a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Megan Brittney Miller, 33, of 21 Rabbit Hop Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Miller was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Dillon Wayne Ayers, 27, of 1479 Wing Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Ayers was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Nathan Wayne Bolick, 47, of 197 Burleson Blvd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant J. English with misdemeanor failure to appear in Haywood County Court. Bolick was issued a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 28, 2021.
Cecelia Rose Armstrong, 38, of 43 Lynn Dr., in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in McDowell County Court on traffic-related offenses. Armstrong was issued a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 30, 2021.
Daniel Hugh Scott, 33, of 460 Golf Dr., in Spruce Pine, was charged by Chief Deputy J. Sparks with Misdemeanor larceny. Scott was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2021.
Citations issued, Ronnie Lee Watson Jr., 38, of 11 Stewart Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy T. Silvers for operating a motor vehicle without privilege park a vehicle in a space designated for handicap and visually impaired persons, when such vehicle does not display the distinguishing license plate or placard. Watson is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
John Christopher Ballew, 51, of 1248 Dual Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Ballew is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Melissa Carmney, 38, of 135 Hamburg Way in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Carmney is scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021.
Kayleigh Cheyenne Wilson, 20, of 589 English Branch Rd. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle by failing to drive upon the right half of the highway, that was of sufficient width for more than one lane of traffic. Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Alex Dillon Byrd, 31, of 126 Brook Haven Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Byrd is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Adam Michael Stewart, 31, of 80 Louis Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant driver’s license was revoked. Stewart is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Ryan Keith Briggs, 28, of 2546 Whitson Br. Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Briggs is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 31 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 213 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six prisoner transports for and 13 inmate transport.
