The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sherry Renee Lomp, 50, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy Z. Huskins with second degree trespass. Lomp was issued a bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19, 2022.
Tabitha Lynn Callahan, 38, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy L. Tipton with felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor injury to personal property, injury to real property, assault and battery, larceny, driving with license revoked and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. Callahan was issued a $31,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.
Christa Elizabeth Daniels, 31, of Bakersville, was charged by Captain C. Hobson with failure to appear in Mitchell County Court on misdemeanor charges, failure to appear in Avery County Court on felony drug charges and probation violations. Daniels was issued an $11,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Mitchell and Avery County courts.
Citations issued, Tabitha Lynn Callahan, 38, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Callahan is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Elizabeth Ivy Morphy, 52, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility, required by law. Morphy is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 23 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 145 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had five transports.
