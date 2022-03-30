The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Shaun Patrick Greene, 41, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on show cause. Greene was issued a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21, 2022.
Makanaky Dylan Guillaume, 29, of Charlotte, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in Cabarrus County court. Guillaume was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 25, 2022.
Elizabeth Michelle Cheek, 34, of Marion, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in McDowell County Court. Cheek was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11, 2022.
Rebecca Ann Stewart, 34, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on felony drug charges. Stewart was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10, 2022.
Kenneth Dale Reese, 29, of Burnsville, was transported by Deputy W. Hobson from Yancey County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court. Reese was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10, 2022.
William Brandon Autrey, 36, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on felony drug charges. Autrey was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 22, 2022.
Citations issued, No citations are listed for this period.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 45 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 168 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 16 prisoner transports for court.
