The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Allen Sloan Boyd Jr., 61, of 379 George McKinney Circle in Spruce Pine, was charged with manufacturing Schedule VI and felony possession of Schedule VI by Captain R.V. Wiseman. Boyd was released on a $10,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28, 2019.
Regina Susan Salts, 45, of 2498 NC 261 North in Bakersville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, destroy evidence relevant to a criminal offense, and drug paraphernalia by Deputy J.B. Masters. Salts was released on a $25,500 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Jesse Allen Bailey, 54, of 261 Walnut Avenue in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on an assault on a female by Deputy W.R. Hobson. Bailey was released on a $5,000 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
Megan Brittany Miller, 31, of 21 Rabbit Hop Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with probation violation by Deputy W.R. Hobson. Miller was released on a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28, 2019.
Miranda Nicole Medford, 37, of 101 Walter Thomas Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to appear on driving while license revoked by Deputy W.R. Hobson. Medford was released on a $1,000 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25, 2019.
James Robert Hampshire, 42, of 1501 Bear Creek Road in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear on larceny of ginseng and second degree trespassing by Deputy W.R. Hobson. Hampshire was released on a $1,000 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12, 2019.
Jason Scott McKinney, 41, of 777 Cabin Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to pay child support by Deputy W.R. Hobson. McKinney is in jail on a $300 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11, 2019.
Tanya Lea Ledford, 25, of no address given, was charged with failure to appear on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia by Deputy Z.S. Huskins. Ledford is being held in jail on a $25,000 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12, 2019.
Citations issued:
Howard Steven Hill, of 1248 Blevins Branch Road in Bakersville, was cited for driving while license revoked by Lt. Detective C.C. Hobson.
Roger Garrett Buchanan, of 92 Buchanan Drive in Bakersville, was cited for driving while license revoked by Deputy R.B. Bishop.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 6 transports to McDowell County Jail.
Jail record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 52 inmates in McDowell County Jail.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 146 calls for service.
