The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Hall, 32, of 2941 Fork Mountain Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Hall was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Monica Fischl, of 323 Forest Fisher Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with failure to pay child support. Fischl was issued a $1,213 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24, 2020.
Citations issued, Thomas William Moody, 29, of Almalene Dr. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and displaying a fictitious registration plate. Moody is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 116 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 1 prisoner transport.
