The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Johnny Wayne Hoilman, 52, of 430 Misty Ridge Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. Laplante with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. Hoilman was issued a 48-hour secure hold, ordered to have no contact with the victim and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3, 2020.
Citations issued, No citations were issued for this period.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 34 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 102 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office 5 prisoner transports.
