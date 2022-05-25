The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jerome Van Queen, 52, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with failure to appear in court on felony drug charges. Queen was issued an $8,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2022.
Christine Marie Hudgins, 37, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective C. Hobson with felony discharge firearm within enclosure to incite fear. Hudgins was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Paul Arthur McCandless, 45, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest issued by other jurisdictions. McCandless was issued a $19,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Citations issued, Steven Wayne Putman, 50, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the department of motor vehicle. Putman is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Christopher Shane Hoyle, 46, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle with an expired driver’s license, knowing the same to be expired. Hoyle is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Johnathan Dale Wise, 30, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious and with driver’s license revoked. Wise is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 28 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 158 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six transports.
