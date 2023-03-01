The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Michael Edward Buchanan, 56, of Bakersville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with felony probation violations, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Buchanan was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Samuel Hoilman, 35, of Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with failure to pay child support. Hoilman was issued a $200 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22, 2023.
Timothy William Hyder Jr., 30, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy A. Renfro with misdemeanor probation violations. Hyder was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Kennedy Leighton Pittman, 22, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with contempt of court. Pittman was issued a no bond and placed in a secure hold for up to 30 days.
Citations issued, No citations were recorded for this period.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 20 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 143 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 6 transports.
