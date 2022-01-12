The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dalton Bradley Hughes, 25, of White Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with driving while impaired. Hughes was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Jimmy Neal Garland, 67, of Beans Creek Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Mitchell County Deputies with second degree trespass, communicating threats and violation of a court order. Garland was issued a secure custody hold and scheduled to appear in court.
Christopher Allen Lewis, 35, of Copper Creek Rd. in Duffield, Va., was charged by Captain R. Wiseman with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Lewis was issued a $15,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Jamie Waycaster, 43, of Estatoe Acres in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with failure to appear in court on felony possession of methamphetamine. Waycaster was issued a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Karen Greene West, 47, of Greene Lane Ext., in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor probation violations. West was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Jennifer Mauney Fabian, 47, of Nix Creek Rd. in Marion, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. Fabian was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2022.
Citations issued, Rebecca Danielle Gardner, 36, of Altapass Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Captain R. Wiseman for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Gardner is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Dalton Bradley Hughes, 25, of White Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy J. Masters for littering and consuming an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Hughes is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2022.
Payton Tyler Greene, 23, of Washburn Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for consuming an alcoholic beverage inside the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Greene is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Richard Hugh Butler, 63, of Bobwhite Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Butler is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 44 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 126 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 prisoner transports for court.
