The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Billy Walter Phillips, 50, of Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. Phillips was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Kennedy Leighton Pittman, 22, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violations. Pittman was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, 2023.
Christa Elizabeth Daniels, 31, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante for warrants issued on failure to appear in Mitchell County court on felony charges, failure to appear in Avery County court on felony charges and probation violations. Daniels was issued a $32,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 19, 2023.
Citations issued, Jennifer Mauney Fabian, 48, of Marion, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle, while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked and displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Fabian is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, 2023.
Cody Burleson, 21, of Marion, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility, required by law. Burleson is scheduled to appear in court on July 12, 2023.
Joey Ray Stout, 43, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy A. Renfro for carrying a concealed handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stout is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 19 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 136 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 5 transports.
