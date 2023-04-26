The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Zachary Eric Fleming, 40, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with misdemeanor larceny issued by Yancey County. Fleming was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Yancey County Court.
Megan Brittney Miller, 35, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor larceny. Miller was issued a $5,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 25, 2023.
Jordan Lee Thompson-Gray, 33, of Newland, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Thompson-Gray was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Citations issued, Hugh McMaster Patrick, 50, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam for carrying a concealed handgun. Patrick is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2023.
Nicole Lynn Leaver, 36, of Marion, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying and expired registration number plate knowing the same to be expired. Leaver is scheduled to appear in court on June 7, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 19 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six inmate transports for this period.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 133 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had seven transports.
