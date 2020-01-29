The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Christopher Guy Williams, 38, of 275 Hattie Williams Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Spruce Pine Police Department for felony indecent liberties with a minor and first degree sexual offense by Deputy R. Bishop. Williams was issued $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Carl Anthony Jones, 30, of 16 Robertson Rd. in Burnsville, was charged with misdemeanor probation violations by NC Probation and Parole. Jones was issued no bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22, 2020.
Jacob Isaiah Dale, 23, of 709 Sullins Br. Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with a True Bill of Indictment based on first degree statutory sex offense. Dale is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2020.
Michael Anthony Arnett, 26, of 1030 Poga Rd. in Butler, Tenn., was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substance by Deputy N. Bowman. Arnett was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Cody Allen Mosley, 32, of 135 Bluff View Dr. in Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor break and entering by Deputy J. Masters. Mosley was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Michael Adam Stewart, 29, of 218 Sparks Rd. in Bakersville, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and larceny by Deputy D. Buchanan. Stewart was issued 48 hours secure hold and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020. Stewart was later served by Deputy M. Hylemon for felony larceny. Stewart was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on the aforementioned date.
Taylor Faith Guy, 24, of 1030 Poga Rd. in Butler, Tenn, was charged with misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by Deputy N. Bowman. Guy was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Pedro Duran Gonzalez, 31, of 17 Highland Ave. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged with driving while impaired by Deputy N. Bowman. Gonzalez was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Odis Dennis Robinson Jr., 54, of 22 Laws Hollow Lane in Newland, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia by Deputy N. Bowman. Robinson was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Citations issued, Amanda Lee Phelps, 32, of 958 Brushy Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited for misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia by Deputy M. Hylemon. Phelps is scheduled to appear on court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Clifford Ali Biddix, 22, of 321 Biddix Rd. in Spruce Pine, was cited for driving with license revoked by Deputy D. Buchanan. Biddix is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2020.
Jail Record, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 39 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 151 calls for service.
Transports, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 22 prisoner transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.