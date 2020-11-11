The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ridge Conley, 27, of address unknown, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with felony probation violations. Conley was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Tucker David Jones, 29, of 30 Watermelon Way in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with felony obtaining property by false pretense and larceny by employee. Jones was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Citations issued, Beverly Stewart Morrison, 37, of 218 Sparks Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for possession of drug paraphernalia. Morrison is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Anthony Warren Ray, 51, of 8 Triple J Park 1 in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without being as a driver by the Division of Motor Vehicles of North Carolina. Ray is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Brandon Martin, 25, of 293 Country Rd., in Englewood, Tenn., was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for possess an open container of alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Martin is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
William Christopher Silvers, 23, of 185 Cardinal Crest Dr. in Burnsville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for possess an open container of alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a motor vehicle. Silvers is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Timothy Clifford Brewer, 35, of 17 Euclid Blvd in Asheville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle without being as a driver by the Division of Motor Vehicles of North Carolina. Brewer is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Kegan Scott Boone, 32, of 23 Ridgecrest Dr. Apt. R in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Boone is schedule to appear in court on 1-27-2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 34 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 172 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had seven inmate transports.
(0) comments
