The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jeremy Dean Allen, 41, of 50 Wagon Master #4, Lot 17 in Spruce PIne, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court on misdemeanor trespass, larceny and failure to appear. Allen was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2020.
Celia Nicole Clemons, 36, of 1010 Rhododendron Circle in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with misdemeanor simple assault. Clemons was issued a no bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Michael Eugene Byrd, 46, of 1640 Altapass Hwy. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor first degree trespassing, injury to real property, and breaking and entering. Byrd was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3, 2020.
Citations issued, Beverly Stewart Morrison, 37, of 218 Sparks Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for possession of drug paraphernalia. Morrison is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Jennifer Putman, 35, of 1079 Beans Creek Road in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy Z. Huskins for operating a motor vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate on the vehicle, knowing the same to be expired. Putman is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.
Cheryl Webb, 26, of 2248 Roaring Creek Road in Newland, was cited by Deputy N. Bowman for operating a motor vehicle while the defendant’s driver’s license was revoked. Webb is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 35 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 117 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had six inmate transports.
