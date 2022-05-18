The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rodney Thomas Belcher, 30, of Connelly Springs, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor charges and outstanding warrants issued by Caldwell County. Belcher was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Zachary Mark Lourcey, 31, of Marion, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Lourcey is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Joshua Landon Garland, 43, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor theft of cable television service and injury to personal property. Garland was issued a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Hailey Patriece Young, 26, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with misdemeanor charges issued by Buncombe County. Young was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, 2022.
Brittney Michelle Crowder, 29, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to pay child support. Crowder was issued a $430.68 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18, 2022.
Cheyenne Lynn Albers, 25, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with misdemeanor child abuse. Albers was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Teresa Buchanan Biddix, 47, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy N. Bowman with outstanding warrants issued by Yancey County. Biddix was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2, 2022.
Antonio Munozleco, 33, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on traffic-related offenses. Munozleco was issued a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Citations issued, Scott Allen Lee, 60, of Clyde, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Lee is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Shannon Lee Riddle, 43, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Riddle is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022
Roger Garrett Bowman, 60, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked. Bowman is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Russell Robert Wilson, 47, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, 2022.
Adam Scott Vance, 28, of Newland, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law and displaying a revoked registration number plate knowing the same to be revoked. Vance is scheduled to appear in court on June 1, 2022.
Charles Dustin Duncan, 41, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle with driver’s license revoked, displaying a fictitious registration number plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Duncan is scheduled to appear in court on July 14, 2022.
Charles Dustin Duncan, 41, of Bakersville, was cited by Detective A. Beam for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Duncan is scheduled to appear in court on July 14, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 28 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 177 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 11 transports.
