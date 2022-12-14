The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jeremy Chad Honeycutt, 45, of Bakersville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with felony possession of firearm by convicted felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining vehicle/dwell place for controlled substance, misdemeanor possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor manufacturing of liquor without a permit, misdemeanor trespass and larceny. Honeycutt was issued a $78,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
David Murphy, 64, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Keepers with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violations. Murphy was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Jonathan David Murphy, 41, of Burnsville, was charged by Detective J. Masters with warrants issued by Yancey County for failure to pay child support. Murphy was issued a $1,200 bond and is scheduled to appear in Yancey County Court.
Samuel Hoilman, 35, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Laplante with failure to pay child support. Hoilman was issued a $668 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14, 2022.
Deana Marie McKinney, 40, of Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in McDowell County Court on traffic-related offenses. McKinney was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25, 2023.
Citations issued, Coltin James Marlow, 22, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for possession of marijuana. Marlow is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Keith Russell Showalter, 44, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to expired. Showalter is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
James Taylor Bridgeo, 22, of Newland, was cited by Deputy L. Tipton for operating a motor vehicle, while subject to an impairing substance and failure to maintain lane control. Bridgeo is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Steve Putman, 50, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to expired. Putman is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 23 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 188 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 3 transports.
