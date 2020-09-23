The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
William Robert Garner IV, 47, of 2180 Pigeon Roost Rd. in Green Mountain, was charged by Captain R.V. Wiseman with two counts of Felony possession SCH IV controlled substance, felony possession with intent manufacture sell deliver SCH IV controlled substance, felony manufacture SCH IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possess marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor maintain vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance. Garner was issued a $17,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
James Billy McKinney, 46, of 627 Roan Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant J.D. Holmes with failure to pay child support. McKinney was issued a $5,104 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17, 2020.
Ethan Koal King, 21, of 100 Cricket Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny. King was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Martha Mary Cox, 60, of 162 Sean Drive in Spruce Pine, was charged by Lieutenant S. Davis with misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor communicating threats. Cox was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Richard Shane Patrick, 38, of 997 Wilson Valley Dr., in Marion, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with failure to appear in court on traffic related offense on a second or subsequent failure to appear. Patrick was issued a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Joshua Micheal Riddle, 29, of 630 Hanging Rock Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation. Riddle was placed in 48 hours secure custody, issued $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Bronson Jay Harrison, 44, of 142 Spring Hill Rd. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with Felony possession of Methamphetamine. Harrison was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Rachel Anne Hoilman, 43, of 35 Roan Acres Dr. in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy D. Buchanan with driving with license revoked. Hoilman was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Stephen Daniel Hoilman, 40, of 1518 Hwy 261 in Bakersville, was charged by Deputy R. Bishop with misdemeanor assault on a female. Hoilman was placed in 48 hours secure custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Kevin Lee Smith, 45, of 163 Sean Drive in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats. Smith was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Donna Jean Elliot, 42, of 124 Fleaming Ave. in Marion, was charged by Lieutenant J.D. Holmes with failure to appear in McDowell County court on misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespass and traffic-related offenses. Elliot was issued a $150 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26, 2020.
Tyrees Biddle, 26, of 50 Overlook Park in Marion, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with failure to appear in McDowell County Court on child support. Biddle was issued a $220 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2020.
James Albert King, 39, of 600 Greenridge Loop in Afton, Tenn., was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with felony probation violations. King was issued a No Bond and held in secure custody pending a post release hearing.
Citations issued, Jamie Poore, 51, of 120 Parker St. in Erwin, Tenn., was cited by Deputy J, Masters for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as driver by the division of motor vehicle. Poore is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Michael Lynn Robinson, 52, of 54 Woody Hollow Rd. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy M. Hylemon for operating a motor vehicle with drivers’ license revoked and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Rachel Anne Hoilman, 43, of 35 Roan Acres Dr. in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for failing to drive said vehicle upon the right half of the highway that was of sufficient width for more than one lane of traffic and failing to stop a duly erected stop sign. Hoilman is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Zachary Mark Lourcey, 29, of 277 Lucky St. in Marion, was cited by Deputy R. Bishop for displaying a registration number plate knowing that the same to be revoked, while operating on a street or highway and without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Lourcey is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4, 2020.
Joe Allen Hughes, 37, of 1200 Powder Mill Rd. in Newland, was cited by Captain R.V. Wiseman for driving with license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hughes is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.
Alexis Maria Ebaben, 21, of 57 Zion Hill Rd. in Marion, was cited by Deputy D. LaPLante for possess less than 0.5 oz. of marijuana and possess a grinder which is used to introduce into the body marijuana, which is illegal to possess. Ebaben is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4, 2020.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 28 inmates in McDowell County Jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 266 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 12 prisoner transports and 12 inmate transports for court.
