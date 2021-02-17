The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Pedro Duran Gonzalez, 32, of 583 Beaver Creek Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. Laplante with misdemeanor failure to appear in court. Gonzalez was issued a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 24, 2021.
Kathy A. Tipton, 65, of 50 Wagon Master Lot #5 in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy J. Masters with misdemeanor second degree trespass. Tipton was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 24, 2021.
Citations issued, Beverly Rhodes Morrison, 37, of 50 Emerald Ln. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed as a driver by the division of motor vehicle and displaying a registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Morrison is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Shaun Brady Ervin, 28, of 116 Peterson St. in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy A. Duncan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a registration plate, knowing the same to be expired. Ervin is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Johnny Cano-Pile, of 135 Fortner Drive in Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle with drivers’ license revoked. Cano-Pile is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Rebecca Ann Stewart, 32, of 218 Sparks Rd., in Bakersville, was cited by Deputy D. Buchanan for operating a motor vehicle while displaying a registration plate, knowing the same to be fictitious. Stewart is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, 2021.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 34 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 146 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 18 inmate transport and 12 prisoner transports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.